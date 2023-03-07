One of the posts shared by Selena Gomez opened floodgates of controversies and blame games. The war is still brewing online, one half is on Selena’s side and the others have sided with the alleged ‘Mean Girls’ aka Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. There were hardly any signs of things settling down and now a celebrity stylist named Von Ford. His social media post has created fresh wounds and has put him under the wrath of the fans. Read on to find out what he said about Gomez that he had to delete the post and even restrict comments on his account.

The tiff between Selena and Hailey‘s clan has been going on for some time now. Hailey along with Kylie was accused of shading Gomez. Jenner even took the time to comment on one of the posts to clarify that it was all been ‘too reaching’. Selena as always took the high road and showed her big-heartedness agreeing with Kylie Sel wrote, “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Now according to the latest post shared by a verified Twitter account Buzzing Pop, celebrity stylist named Von Ford has allegedly faced a lot of backlash for his Instagram story. The post has already been deleted from his account. The deleted story that caused the stylist to face the wrath apparently read, “I hate Selena Gomez.” Selena Gomez, who recently became the most followed woman on Instagram, a post like this? About her? Von is bound to get grilled by many.

As for the post shared on Twitter involving Selena Gomez and Von Ford read, “Celebrity stylist Von Ford is under fire after he shared his thoughts about Selena Gomez on the Instagram story, which has been deleted. The stylist has also limited comments on his page.” You can see it here:

Celebrity stylist Von Ford is under fire after he shared his thoughts about Selena Gomez on Instagram story, which has been deleted. The stylist has also limited comments on his page. pic.twitter.com/1QLh1uv59g — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 7, 2023

As soon as the Twitter page shared the post it took the internet by storm. One of the user’s comments revealed that Von is allegedly the stylist of Hailey Baldwin who is now a Bieber. Although there were no pictures of Hailey but quite a few pictures of Bella Hadid on his photo-sharing app. There were further comments which revealed that Von allegedly styled Hailey once only and, that too, years ago. Check out the user’s comment and the entire thread here:

Just gonna put this here… look who he styles pic.twitter.com/SBm9PDgfpt — Drew (Taylena Stan) (@asweeterplaceee) March 7, 2023

Apart from that many of the netizens termed Von Ford’s action as a measure of attention seeking. One of them wrote, “he wants attention that’s all.” Another user wrote, “Me seeing people say “he’s over” bruh he never started!!” A third netizen commented, “now why would you ruin your life by saying this.” A fourth user’s comment read, “This tells everything about that bully Hailey.” Another pointing at the way how this is spreading hatred among people wrote, “Hating Selena Gomez won’t make you successful btw.”

Recently Selena Gomez shared a TikTok post where she urged her fans and all others to show concern towards other people’s mental health also. Meanwhile, this alleged post is only creating a negative image for Hailey Bieber. However, Hailey is getting all the love and support from hubby Justin Bieber amid all this drama.

