Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in an on-and-off relationship for eight long years before finally parting ways in 2018. The news of their breakup had left their fans heartbroken. In 2014, Selena Gomez released her hit single ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants,’ and she once admitted that Bieber was a little jealous of the guy in the video; find out why? Scroll below to read the details!

Selena enjoys a massive fanbase, and her relationship with Justin Bieber has always remained the talk of the town. They would often break up but end up together. Their die-hard fans were convinced that they would eventually end up together, but sadly that didn’t happen. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when Sel admitted that it was hard for Justin to watch the music video of her hit single The Heart Wants What It Wants, as it had countless images of Selena getting intimate with an often shirtless man.

The Calm Down singer, Selena Gomez in an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest that Justin Bieber thought the music video was beautiful (The Heart Wants What It Wants), it was “really hard” for him to watch. The star jokingly added, “I think he was a little jealous of the video guy at first.”

For the unversed, ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ had attracted 10 million listeners on its first day. The music video had even garnered over nine million within 24 hours post its release. Talking about the lyrics of the song that many thought it was for Baby singer Justin Bieber, she said, “The song was about every single person that has judged me for a decision that I have made, for every person, and heart that is being judged for something they have done.”

Currently, Selena Gomez is in the news with her feud with Justin‘s wife, Hailey Bieber; however, she has once again proved that she is a true queen as she asked trolls to be kind and put a rest to trolling.

