Selena Gomez has been in the news lately involving all the drama surrounding Hailey Bieber, wife of her Ex-Justin Bieber. Selena has consistently advocated for mental health and self-care, and now amid all the drama, she once shared a sweet message on mental health for her fans, the Selenators. Things escalated when Gomez shared a post where she declared her fondness for the supermodel Bella Hadid. Let’s see what message she has for her loyal and dedicated fans and everyone else at large.

A few days ago, Sel’s ex Justin turned 29, and it was reported that he gave a return gift to the guests who attended the birthday bash; it was a silver lighter which had carved on it, “I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted.” It was speculated that the Sorry singer took an alleged dig at Sel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to Selena Gomez’s recent TikTok post, the singer shared a short clip where she could be seen mouthing the words, “Thank You,” as she waved at the camera with both hands and blew a kiss. She even took to the comment section to leave a message for her fans. Selena wrote, “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

Selena Gomez added, “Please be kind and consider other people’s mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love.” The screenshot of her comment and her post has been shared on Twitter. Although she has always encouraged her fans to love themselves and promotes mental healthcare, it seems too obvious for her to share a post like this after news of Justin’s return gift came out. What do you all think about it?

Check out the posts here:

selena is too pure for this world. she deserves the very best. 💖 pic.twitter.com/ksXZmGoZMx — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) March 6, 2023

Selena Gomez shares new message to fans on TikTok: “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love” pic.twitter.com/eMQ8J2UdlI — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023

Owing to the entire fiasco with Haley Bieber and Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez surpassed the latter in terms of the total number of followers on Instagram. As per several media reports, even Hailey lost about 800k followers. Selena became the most followed female on the photo-sharing social media site, gaining around 12.8 million followers. She now has 394M followers. Shortly after attending this feat, Sel declared that she would take a break from social media; but that’s easier said than done!

For more news and updates on your favourite Hollywood celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Fans Say Hailey Bieber Could Be Cast For Mean Girl 3, Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian Land Support Amid Brutal Trolls!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News