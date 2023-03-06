Selena Gomez has come a long since she made her debut on the Disney Channel. She enjoys a massive fan following and her beloved Selenators never leave a chance to extend their support and love to the star. She is a globally recognised pop star, she owns her own beauty brand, and has done a plethora of philanthropic work we just love her attitude to dealing with things. Today, we bring to you an adorable video of Sel’s first Disney channel audition.

Selena right from the beginning knew that she wanted to pursue her career into entertainment. Gomez rose to fame with her iconic character of Alex Russo. However, she had to go through a series of auditions before getting the role. After her tenure with Barney & Friends, Gomez set her eye on the Disney channel. Here is a leaked video from the Disney channel audition one can spot an 11-year-old Selena, and it will definitely make your day.

In the video, My Mind & Me star, Selena Gomez can be seen getting candid with a casting director as she discusses her career aspirations with him. She can be heard saying, “Well yeah, I’d go to college, but I am trying to get into my singing and acting careers. I have vocal lessons and stuff like that, but I want to do that when I get older. I want to do both, like Britney ( Spears).”

During the audition, Selena Gomez had even manifested her Disney channel show, and following her adorable audition, the casting director had told her that she is closer to her dreams than she thinks. And we know post that, she never looked back. Today, she rules hearts like a queen.

