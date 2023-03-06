Recently, Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker 2 announced that Lady Gaga would be joining the star cast as Harley Quinn, which made us super excited. The hype level has doubled ever since the announcement, and now a new picture of Gaga in Harley Quinn’s look has been leaked online and doing rounds on the internet, which made us believe even more that she is the perfect person to be cast as Quinn. Scroll below to check it out further!

There were a lot of rumours and speculations about Gaga joining Joker 2, but when the director of the film Todd Philips announced the news, it left the fans in awe. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has to be one of the iconic standalone movies that made us sit at the edge of our seats while watching it. The movie is based on the DC character Joker.

Now, recently, a photo of Lady Gaga dressed up as Harley Quinn from the sets of Joker: Folie a Deux is hitting the internet. In the photo, Gaga can be seen donning a short black dress paired with a black blazer and boots. Her hair gel-brushed back, her unique makeup, and her fierce look gave a badas* boss b*tch vibe. Her whole look as Harley Quinn is enough to make you feel spooky!

As soon as the picture hit Twitter, her fans and netizens were left mesmerised by her look. One of them wrote, “all the locals will believe this.”

LADY GAGA SPOTTED ON SET OF JOKER 2. pic.twitter.com/a92pS9NF4p — tricon⚔️ (@hausofgagaicon) March 5, 2023

While another comment can be read, “That’s Marylin Manson!”

Some even mentioned that it gave “Artpop vibes”.

A Lady Gaga fan mentioned, “I’d faint if this is actually what they did with her character.”

In the Joker’s sequel, Lady Gaga will be playing a spin-off of the character Harley Quinn. Her role is based on the DC comics, who is supposed to be from Arkham Asylum Psychiatrist and falls in love with Joker and finally becomes his partner-in-crime. Well, we can’t wait to see what magic this duo has in store!

What are your thoughts about Lady Gaga’s look as Harley Quinn? Let us know!

