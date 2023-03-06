Actress Margot Robbie made her film debut with the sci-fi romcom About Time. The Wolf of Wall Street starring Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio made her win many accolades. The film turned her into an A-Lister. The film became a blockbuster but do you know the actress had to say no to the famous scene in the movie where she had to seduce Leo because she thought it was impossible to pull it off. Scroll below to read the details!

The Wolf Of Wall Street was a breakthrough movie for Margot. However, the actress wasn’t sure about it because she thought no one would notice her in the film. But things worked out really well for her. There were many scenes in the film that made her character iconic. She once opened up about a memorable scene for the film where her character seduces Leonardo DiCaprio in a nursery and revealed what was her first reaction after reading the original scene.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Margot Robbie revealed that initially, she had to pull aside her underwear in the scene using her stiletto heel. As soon as she saw the script scene, she knew she would not be able to do it. She said, “I remember thinking I read it, ‘That’s just impossible’.” She went on to reveal that she practiced the scene on her own and said, “I was like, no, I am right, that is absolutely impossible.”

Notably, actress Margot Robbie later discarded that take entirely and it didn’t make it to the film. As reported, the actress found the entire seduction scene in general to be a bit humiliating. She said, “It doesn’t come across when you are watching a movie, but in reality, we are in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. All men. And for 17 hours I am pretending to be touching myself. It’s just very weird, and you must bury the embarrassment and absurdity deeply and fully commit.”

