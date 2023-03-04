Tom Cruise has a massive fan following across the globe and this is more than prominent whenever a new film of his hits theatres. While Cruise’s films do wonders at the US box office, their overseas numbers are also commendable – especially those from Japan.

The Japanese love and respect Tom a lot and in fact, even have a day dedicated to him. Shocked? Don’t be anymore – scroll below to know how this day came to be as well as when it’s celebrated.

As per a 2015 uttarakhandnewsnetwork report, Japan had October 10 named ‘Tom Cruise Day.’ Since 2006, the sixth day in October is dedicated to Tom owing to the love, time and devotion he has shown to the country.

Talking about it, the Japan Memorial Day Association has said that Tom Cruise was awarded the special day because he has made more trips to Japan than any other Hollywood star. This has in turn resulted in him spending more time interacting with his fans there.

The love he receives in Japan is so much that Cruise‘s 2004 film, The Last Samurai grossed more there than in the US. As per Wikipedia, Edward Zwick’s epic period action drama grossed over $111 million in the United States and about $132 million in Japan.

While promoting Mission: Impossible III in Japan Tom Cruise even travelled on the bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo, during which he reportedly had his photo taken with more than 100 fans.

