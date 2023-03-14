Top Gun: Maverick led by Tom Cruise managed to secure six nominations at the 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2023. But despite that, the Hollywood star did not show up at the award ceremony. As per rumours, he wanted to avoid a possible run-in with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Scroll below to know everything in detail.

For the unversed, Nicole and Tom got married in 1990, but the couple parted ways in 2001. They even have two children Isabella and Connor, whom they adopted. The actress was pretty shaken when Cruise filed for divorce, but now they have come a long way, or so one would think!

The most awaited 2023 Oscars were held on 12th March and despite Top Gun: Maverick getting nominated for 6 Academy Awards, the actor did not attend the event. According to a Daily Mail source, he missed the event on purpose to avoid getting bumped into Nicole Kidman. The source revealed, “Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in.” Staying on the subject of the Oscars, Top Gun: Maverick bagged the award in the category of Best Sound.

However, another source close to the actor dismissed it by saying that it had nothing to do with Nicole Kidman. Tom Cruise failed to attend the award ceremony because of scheduling issues and it was “not personal”. Neither Kidman nor Cruise clarified it as per a report in NYPost.

For the record, Tom Cruise is a part of the Church of Scientology and when Nicole Kidman and he got divorced, fans speculated that it was because she refused to be a part of it, as a Scientologist. Even years after their split, the actor chose to keep the reason behind their divorce private. In 2013, he reportedly told Vanity Fair, “She knows why, and I know why, [we divorced] She’s the mother of my children, and I wish her well. And I think that you just move on. And I don’t say that lightly. I don’t say that with anything. Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there’s a point at which you just sometimes have to face the brutal reality.”

While Tom Cruise is currently not married to anyone, Nicole Kidman is happily living a married life to musician Keith Urban for 16 years. She sizzled at the event in an all-black shiny gown with her husband complimenting her in every way by her side.

