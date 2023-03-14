Hollywood star Will Smith was spotted paying a visit to life coach Jay Shetty over the weekend, after being banned from attending the 95th Academy Awards.

Following the tradition, the 54-year-old actor should have been invited to this year’s ceremony to present the award for Best Actress after taking home the Best Actor award in 2022, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, Will Smith was given a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars after storming onstage and slapping Chris Rock for a joke the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the ‘Men In Black’ star was instead joined by his family as he went to visit 35-year-old Jay in Los Angeles.

Jay Shetty shared a snap of the meeting on Instagram, which saw him posing next to Will, Jada, Gammy Norris and Lauren London at his ‘Love Rules’ show.

Will Smith’s absence from Oscars 2023 came after he slapped Chris for making a joke about his wife’s bald head caused by alopecia.

