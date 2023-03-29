Jason Momoa is all set to return to his DCU superhero role with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is the sequel to his 2018 film. The DC Universe has been going through a lot of changes since the new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran got appointed. Earlier there were reports that Jason’s character will not be taken further after Aquaman 2 and he will be seen in the character of anti-hero, Lobo. But the Fast X actor’s recent comments reveal positive news for his superhero character.

DCU has been going through a tough time and the stakes are quite high, especially after the poor reception of Shazam! Fury of the Gods by the audience. Momoa in his interview shared that he hopes the audience will give his sequel a fair chance before discarding it.

Jason Momoa, who has his Fast X releasing soon, recently spoke with Total Film magazine and shared some interesting details about his future in the DCU after Aquaman 2. He said, “Peter [Safran]’s my producer [on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], and is a dear friend. I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman!”

Jason Momoa added, “But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Well, that is a piece of good news for the fans as the actor has clearly hinted at Aquaman 3. There is also not a shred of doubt that he would have been a great Lobo but it seems that the plan is on the back burner now!

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to release on December 25th this year.

