While re-releases are currently a big hit in Bollywood, it is quite the opposite case with remakes. A recent example is Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa, which has received an underwhelming response at the box office. But there’s a tiny piece of good news as the romantic comedy has surpassed the collections of Azaad. Scroll below for the latest update!

Loveyapa Box Office Collections

There were huge expectations from Junaid Khan, who was arriving in theatres after the super success of Maharaj. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor also garnered a fanbase after her Netflix debut in The Archies. The trailer garnered favorable reactions, but Advait Chandan’s directorial opened to mixed reviews.

Loveyapa made a decent opening of 1.25 crores on February 7, 2025. It witnessed an upward trend during the first weekend, raising hopes that it would further flourish during Valentine’s Week. However, the ship sank during the first week, and there was no going back.

On day 20, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer added only 1 lakh to its box office collections. It earned 93% less than the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, which minted 15 lakh on its third Wednesday.

The overall box office collections of Loveyapa concludes at 7.65 crores after 20 days. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 6.75 crores

Week 2: 69 lakhs

Week 3: 21 lakhs (6 days)

Total: 7.65 crores

Beats Azaad’s lifetime earnings!

Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan have managed to beat their competitors, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, who made their Bollywood debut with Azaad. The period drama concluded its lifetime collections at 7.61 crores. Loveyapa has surpassed that mark by a small margin!

