The Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad marked their exciting debut in Bollywood. While the youngsters received a considerable amount of praise for their performances, the film is rather struggling at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

Azaad Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer did see a growth in the collection. The movie earned 14 lakhs in its day-wise collection which was a growth of almost 27% since it had earned 11 lakhs in its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.31 crores.

Azaad is yet to cross 8 crores so 10 crores looks extremely distant with such poor day-wise collections. Since its 4th day, the day-wise collections of the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer has also gone below 1 crores. The movie has turned out to be a colossal disaster and there is little or no hopes for it now.

Take A Look At The Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below

Day 1: 1.5 crores

Day 2: 1.4 crores

Day 3: 1.85 crores

Day 4: 0.65 crores

Day 5: 0.64 crores

Day 6: 0.62 crores

Day 7: 0.4 crores

Day 8: 0.11 crores

Day 9: 0.14 crores

Total: 7.31 crores

About The Film

Talking about the film, Azaad has been directed by Abhishek Kapur. Apart from Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the film also has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn. The movie also stars Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Sees A Good Growth, Inches Close To 20 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News