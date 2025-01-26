It looks like Akshay Kumar has finally passed the test after multiple attempts. After a string of box office flops, the superstar has come up with Sky Force, which is performing well. Scroll below for the worldwide box office update after two days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

The action drama was released in theatres on January 25, 2024. The release coincided with the Republic Day holiday, which is apt given its theme. Sky Force has made box office collections of 41.60 crores net in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings conclude at 49.08 crores.

Overseas Box Office Collection

The journey is yet to pick up pace in the international circuits. So far, Sky Force has made estimated collections of 5 crores in the overseas markets. It made a poor start in certain regions like North America, failing even to achieve the 1 crore mark on the opening day.

Worldwide Total

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown of Sky Force for the first two days:

India net- 41.60 crores

India gross- 49.08 crores

Overseas gross- 5 crores *

* Worldwide gross- 54.08 crores*

Akshay Kumar starrer has crossed the 50 crore milestone in only two days, which is a good sign given his last few flops. In fact, it is only 3.49 crores gross away from surpassing the lifetime of Khel Khel Mein.

Sky Force vs Akshay Kumar’s last 5 releases

The Republic 2025 release has already left behind the worldwide lifetime of two films out of Akshay’s last 5 releases. Take a look at the list below:

OMG 2 (2023): 220 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 111.64 crores Khel Khel Mein (2024): 57.57 crores Mission Raniganj (2023): 42 crores Sarfira (2024): 31.64 crores

While Khel Khel Mein will be surpassed today, it is now to be seen how long Sky Force takes to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the worldwide box office.

*estimates, final figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

