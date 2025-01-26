Vishal starrer Madha Gaja Raja may have been delayed for 12 years, but destiny had its fantastic plans. The Tamil action comedy recently became the biggest Pongal success in the post-Covid era. It has now achieved another massive milestone with its gross box office collections. Scroll below for day 14 updates!

Madha Gaja Raja was released in Tamil regions ahead of Sankranti on January 12, 2025. There were low expectations from the action comedy, but it knocked it out of the park, witnessing great footfalls leading to opening day collections of 3 crores. It would now be safe to say that it also stole the thunder of Game Changer, which failed shortly after its big release on January 10.

Box Office Collection Day 14

Sundar C’s directorial continues its strong run at the box office. It made estimated box office collections of 1.15 crores on day 14. The action comedy witnessed a growth of 53% compared to 0.75 crores earned on the second Saturday.

The total box office collections of Madha Gadha Raja conclude at 43 crores after 14 days. Take a look at the week-wise net breakdown below:

Week 1: 25.20 crores (5 days)

(5 days) Week 2: 15.90 crores

Day 13: 0.75 crores

Day 14: 1.15 crores*

Total: 43 crores net

Vishal starrer is now only 0.95 crores away from beating the lifetime collections of Unni Mukundan’s Garudan. It might also soon surpass Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil film Ayalaan, which earned 49.81 crores in its lifetime.

Achieves the 50 crores gross milestone!

Including taxes, the gross earnings of Madha Gadha Raja have come to 50.74 crores. Vishal starrer has achieved another big milestone as it has achieved the 50 crore mark, that too only in around two weeks of its theatrical release.

However, it is still behind Mark Antony, which had made gross box office collections of 85.30 crores in its lifetime. That milestone may be impossible now given the earnings have now fallen below the 1 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

