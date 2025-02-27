Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah, is all set for its release tomorrow. Backed by an interesting plot, the film promises to be an exciting ride for the viewers, with some unexpected twists and turns. This is a breath of fresh air in a crowd of big films and has a chance to score well in the long run. However, as far as the start is concerned, there isn’t much hope as the film aims for a slow start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Good first impression

A few days back, the trailer for this Bollywood thriller was dropped online, and it received mostly positive responses from viewers. By a glimpse of it, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and promises something offbeat yet entertaining. Also, since Sohum Shah has made a name for himself by doing a bit different films, this one, too, has raised some curiosity.

Speaking about the stats, the trailer of Crazxy has garnered 36.5 million views in 10 days and 1.69 lakh likes on YouTube. On BookMyShow, 1.05 lakh voters have shown their interest in watching the film on the big screen.

Day 1 prediction of Crazxy

Last year, Tumbbad was re-released in theatres, and we all know how it emerged as a huge success at the Indian box office. The success and appreciation of the film also helped Sohum Shah to enjoy some limelight. This halo effect of the same is expected to give some momentum to Crazxy, but it won’t make any major difference.

The trailer undoubtedly created some hype around the film, but that’s limited to a segment of the audience. Since the subject is a bit niche, Crazxy won’t be taking a big or even a decent start. Amid the juggernaut of Chhaava, the Sohum Shah starrer aims for 1.20-1.60 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Since the initial reviews are favorable, the film might earn slightly higher than the predicted score.

This number is small, but if audience word-of-mouth turns out to be good, the film has a chance to grow well over the weekend.

