In the last few days, there had been a lot of murmur about Chhaava’s release in the Telugu language, and finally, the makers gave a pleasant surprise on Mahashivratri. Yesterday, Maddock Films officially announced that its latest magnum opus is arriving in the Telugu-dubbed version, giving the Telugu audience a big surprise. And don’t be surprised if it mints impressive numbers at the Indian box office.

Telugu release of Chhaava

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has been performing exceptionally well down south, especially in the Telugu pockets. Before the release, Maharashtra was expected to go full throttle, considering the concept based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, after its release, the film received tremendous responses from other regions, too.

For those who don’t know, Chhaava has been on a fantastic ride in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. This led to a discussion that a release in Telugu would have benefitted the film immensely. Now, considering the demand and run in Telugu centers, the makers have announced that the Telugu-dubbed version will hit theatres on March 7. It will be distributed by Geetha Arts.

Opening of Pathaan and Tiger 3 in danger?

In the post-pandemic era, Bollywood films have grown significantly in the Telugu market. As far as openings are concerned, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal tops the list with 8.55 crore net. It is followed by the Telugu opening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which stands at 4 crore net. Ranbir’s Brahmastra opened at 3.70 crore net. Spy Universe’s Pathaan opened at 1.50 crore net, followed by Salman Khan-led Tiger 3’s 1.30 crore net.

Considering the buzz and word-of-mouth, Chhaava (Telugu) is expected to comfortably surpass Pathaan and Tiger 3 on day 1. It also has a chance of crossing Brahmastra and Jawan. However, Animal will remain safe by a considerable margin.

Top Telugu openings by Bollywood films:

Animal – 8.55 crores Jawan – 4 crores Brahmastra – 3.70 crores Pathaan – 1.50 crores Tiger 3 – 1.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

