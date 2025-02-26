Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has turned out to be a losing affair. It kicked off its journey on a good note, but after the opening week, it lost momentum and slowed down significantly. Though it has managed to earn a respectable total for itself, considering the huge production value and costs involved, the film has failed to emerge as a clean success at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 33 days!

Underwhelming run in India

The Bollywood action drama exceeded all expectations on its opening day by earning 15.30 crores. Over the opening weekend, it displayed impressive growth, earning 73.20 crores in the first three days. It remained strong on weekdays and amassed 99.70 crores in the opening week. However, after this, the film failed to make it big.

After the opening week, Sky Force managed to add only 35.03 crores in 26 days. Overall, it has earned 134.73 crore net at the Indian box office in 33 days. This looks good in isolation, but considering the reported budget of 160 crores, it’s an underwhelming collection. Including taxes, the domestic gross equals 158.98 crores.

Sky Force at the worldwide box office

While the domestic run had been underwhelming, the overseas run was a complete washout. Internationally, Sky Force has earned just 14.50 crore gross and has closed its run. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 33-day worldwide box office total stands at 173.48 crore gross. It won’t cover much distance from here and might wrap up below 175 crores.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 134.73 crores

India gross- 158.98 crores

Overseas gross- 14.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 173.48 crores

4th highest-grosser of the year!

Despite an underwhelming run, Sky Force has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office in 2025. Chhaava is at the top with 500 crore+. Sankranthiki Vasthunam (253.45 crore gross) and Game Changer (191.81 crore gross) hold the second and third spots.

