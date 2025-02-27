Maha Shivratri has turned out to be a huge blessing for Chhaava, which grew by leaps and bounds at the Indian box office. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer is now inches away from the 400 crore club. Scroll below for the latest update on day 13.

Creates history!

No other Indian film, including Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Pathaan, has crossed the 20 crore mark on their second Wednesday. But Chhaava has done the impossible with its staggering collections of 25.02 crores on day 13. It has registered a 30% jump on Maha Shivratri compared to 19.23 crores earned on the previous day.

Take a look at the highest second Wednesday collections in Bollywood below:

Chhaava: 25.02 crores Pathaan: 17.50 crores Baahubali 2: 17.25 crores Pushpa 2: 17 crores War: 11.90 crores

As can be seen, Laxman Utekar’s directorial has earned almost 43% higher than Pathaan, which has now been pushed to the second spot.

The string of holidays has been very favorable for Vicky Kaushal starrer, and it would be safe to say that the historical action film made the most of it. Chhaava only needs to hold itself well today, and the third-weekend magic will inevitably boost earnings. The 13-day total at the domestic box office concludes at 397.86 crores. With 2.14 crores more in the kitty, the 400 crore club will be unlocked like a cakewalk.

Chaava vs Highest Week 2 in Bollywood

There’s still a day to go, but the Valentine’s Day 2025 release has already surpassed the second-week total of Baahubali 2, Stree 2, and other films. It is only behind Pushpa 2, which minted 199 crores.

Here’s a look at top 5 Week 2 total among Hindi releases of all time:

Pushpa 2: 199 crores Chhaava: 172.58 crores (6 days) Baahubali 2: 143.25 crores Stree 2: 141.4 crores Gadar 2: 134.47 crores

Vicky Kaushal’s film needs to earn 26.42 crores today to record the highest second week in the Hindi belt. However, that will not be possible as today is a regular working day, and it will suffer a routine drop after the Maha Shivratri holiday. However, Chhaava has landed at the #2 spot, and that’s a huge feat in itself!

