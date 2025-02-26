A Complete Unknown by James Mangold, featuring Timothee Chalamet as the young Bob Dylan, has impressed us with its latest global milestone. The film has been nominated for multiple awards and managed to bag a few, including the Best Actor award at the SAG Awards 2025. It was made on a considerable budget, and its steady box office run will keep it in the media’s spotlight. Scroll below for the deets.

The Bob Dylan biopic garnered widespread critical acclaim. Reviewers lauded Chalamet’s immersive portrayal of Dylan, noting his ability to replicate the singer’s vocal style and enigmatic presence authentically. It received eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), and Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro).

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, A Complete Unknown collected around $750K this weekend at the US box office in 730 locations. The Disney/Searchlight musical biopic has reached the $72.47 million domestic cume. The film has collected another $37.80 million overseas, so its worldwide gross has surpassed the $110 million mark.

Timothee Chalamet’s musical biopic has collected an impressive $110.28 million worldwide so far. Directed by James Mangold, it has achieved notable success both critically and commercially since its release last year. It reportedly had an estimated budget between $60 and $75 million.

Meanwhile, A Complete Unknown is available for digital purchase and rental on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. A streaming release on Hulu is anticipated soon. It was released in the theatres on December 25, 2024.

