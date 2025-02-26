Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, is all set for a disastrous conclusion. Released amid high hopes and expectations, the biggie has failed to earn big numbers, and at the Indian box office, it couldn’t even enter the 100-crore club. The film has come below the 10 lakh mark in the day-to-day collection, hinting at its last week in theatres. Keep reading for a detailed report of 20 days!

Drops below 10 lakh

On the third Monday, day 19, the Kollywood action thriller dropped below the 10 lakh mark for the first time. On Monday, it earned 7 lakh in India, followed by yesterday’s 5 lakh. One factor that resulted in such a decline during the third week was the sensational run of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon. Since Dragon is likely to dominate during the second week, too, expect the Ajith Kumar starrer to wrap up its theatrical run.

Including the latest numbers, Vidaamuyarchi’s total net collection at the Indian box office after 20 days stands at 81.47 crores. From here, the film is expected to add 15-20 lakh more to its total, thus heading for a lifetime collection of around 82 crores.

Ajith Kumar’s lowest-grossing film in recent times

With just 81.47 crores in the kitty, Vidaamuyarchi has achieved an undesirable feat by becoming Ajith Kumar’s lowest-grossing film in the last six years (since 2019). It is standing below Nerkonda Paarvai’s 86.10 crores and just missed the chance of entering the superstar’s top five domestic grossers.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s top 5 grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Viswasam- 136.45 crores Thunivu- 122.10 crores Valimai- 106.10 crores Vedalam- 90 crores Nerkonda Paarvai- 86.10 crores

More about Vidaamuyarchi

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Kollywood biggie is inspired by the 1997 Hollywood action thriller, Breakdown. It was theatrically released on February 6, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

