Laxman Utekar and his team must prepare for grand celebrations owing to Chhaava’s exceptional run at the box office. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna‘s historical action drama witnessed another jump on day 12. It missed Pushpa 2 by inches to score the highest second Tuesday collections. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Exceeds expectations yet again

The official figures are out, and Chhaava earned 19.23 crores at the box office on day 12. Due to the Shivratri holiday today, footfalls improved during the evening and night shows, leading to a slight improvement in collections compared to 19.10 crores earned on the second Monday.

The 12-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 372.84 crores. Vicky Kaushal starrer will show an excellent jump today as it is a partial holiday across the nation due to Shivratri. The advance bookings are already better than the last two days, which means another blockbuster day is on the cards.

Chhaava will officially enter the 400 crore club tomorrow, the first-ever for Vicky Kaushal. It is already a super-hit at the Indian box office with over 220% profits. So whatever is being added is only a bonus for the producers.

Chhaava vs Pushpa 2: The Rule

Chhaava is currently ruling the ticket windows, but it missed on surpassing the OG ruler, Pushpa 2, by a few inches on its day 12. Allu Arjun starrer conquers the throne of highest second Tuesday collections in Hindi cinema. The historical action drama ranks at the #2 spot.

Take a look at the highest second-Tuesday in Bollywood below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 19.50 crores Chhaava: 19.23 crores Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 15.75 crores Jawan: 14.80 crores Animal: 12.37 crores

As visible, the Valentine’s Day release missed out on the first spot by only 0.27 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Hit 3 North America Box Office: Nani’s Upcoming Biggie Needs To Earn This Much To Breakeven & It’s Easily Achievable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News