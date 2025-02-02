Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has achieved too many milestones in its glorious theatrical run, and now, as it has arrived on OTT, it’s almost the end of the box office glory. In many territories, it minted record-breaking collections and set the bar too high for upcoming biggies. One such record has been made in Mumbai, where the magnum opus has fetched unprecedented numbers. As the run in the territory has wrapped up, let’s have a look at how much it earned.

When the first installment of Pushpa was released in theatres, it was a rage in the Hindi belt. Out of all regions, it received major support from the audience in Maharashtra. The Hindi-dubbed version had some Marathi lines and slang, which made it more popular in the state, especially in regions like Mumbai. So naturally, the sequel was expected to do wonders in the state, and that’s exactly what happened. In fact, it earned well above the 200 crore mark in the Mumbai circuit alone.

Mumbai has always been a big market for Indian films, and Pushpa 2 enjoyed a crazy run here. Right from the opening day, it started fetching insane numbers, and with positive word-of-mouth among the masses, it stayed in theatres for a long time. There are still some shows in the territory, but they won’t make any significant contribution now.

Pushpa 2 has ended its historic run in Mumbai by earning 250 crores approx at the box office. With this, it has become the only film to touch the 200 and 250 crores mark. The previous best was Baahubali 2, with 192 crores; the Allu Arjun starrer toppled it with a 30.20% higher collection.

It won’t be easy to repeat such a performance in the coming days. It seems that the collection will remain unbeatable for the next few years.

Take a look at the top box office grossers in Mumbai:

Pushpa 2 – 250 crores

Baahubali 2 – 192 crores

Stree 2 – 190 crores

Pathaan – 166 crores

Gadar 2 – 147 crores

Jawan – 141 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 137 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 135 crores

Animal – 113 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 109 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

