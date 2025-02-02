Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has achieved too many milestones in its glorious theatrical run, and now, as it has arrived on OTT, it’s almost the end of the box office glory. In many territories, it minted record-breaking collections and set the bar too high for upcoming biggies. One such record has been made in Mumbai, where the magnum opus has fetched unprecedented numbers. As the run in the territory has wrapped up, let’s have a look at how much it earned.
When the first installment of Pushpa was released in theatres, it was a rage in the Hindi belt. Out of all regions, it received major support from the audience in Maharashtra. The Hindi-dubbed version had some Marathi lines and slang, which made it more popular in the state, especially in regions like Mumbai. So naturally, the sequel was expected to do wonders in the state, and that’s exactly what happened. In fact, it earned well above the 200 crore mark in the Mumbai circuit alone.
Mumbai has always been a big market for Indian films, and Pushpa 2 enjoyed a crazy run here. Right from the opening day, it started fetching insane numbers, and with positive word-of-mouth among the masses, it stayed in theatres for a long time. There are still some shows in the territory, but they won’t make any significant contribution now.
Pushpa 2 has ended its historic run in Mumbai by earning 250 crores approx at the box office. With this, it has become the only film to touch the 200 and 250 crores mark. The previous best was Baahubali 2, with 192 crores; the Allu Arjun starrer toppled it with a 30.20% higher collection.
It won’t be easy to repeat such a performance in the coming days. It seems that the collection will remain unbeatable for the next few years.
Take a look at the top box office grossers in Mumbai:
- Pushpa 2 – 250 crores
- Baahubali 2 – 192 crores
- Stree 2 – 190 crores
- Pathaan – 166 crores
- Gadar 2 – 147 crores
- Jawan – 141 crores
- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 137 crores
- KGF Chapter 2 – 135 crores
- Animal – 113 crores
- Tiger Zinda Hai – 109 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
