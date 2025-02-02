South movies have ruled Indian cinema in the last few years. Whether it is Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, or KGF Chapter 2, these films have dominated the ticket windows with massive footfalls globally. But as far as IMAX is concerned, as many as 2 Bollywood movies rank in the top 3. In fact, the throne is conquered by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below for details!

Shah Rukh Khan dominates!

Shah Rukh Khan has two films that have performed exceptionally well in their opening weekend at IMAX theatres all across the globe. At #1 position is Pathaan, with earnings of $2.51 million (INR 21.75 crores). It is followed by Atlee’s Jawan, which made box office collections of $2.42 million (INR 20.90 crores).

Prabhas shines at #3

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 3 ranks in third place with its opening weekend of $2.31 million (INR 20.02 crores). He has another film in the Top 10 – Kalki 2898 AD ($1.8 million).

All-time highest global opening weekend in IMAX

As shared by Nishit Shaw, take a look at the top 10 below:

Pathaan: $2.51 million

Jawan: $2.42 million

Baahubali 2: $2.31 million

Ponniyin Selvan I: $2.12 million

Kalki 2898 AD: $1.8 million

Ponniyin Selvan II: $1.75 million

RRR: $1.51 million

Brahmastra: $1.45 million

Pushpa 2: The Rule: $1.40 million

Fighter: $1.4 million

As can be seen, there’s a tough battle between South and Bollywood films. South movies have taken an edge, with a total of 6 entries in the top 10 – Baahubali 2, PSI, PS II, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Pushpa 2. However, it is Pathaan that has left behind the top Indian worldwide grossers to create history at IMAX!

