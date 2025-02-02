Shahid Kapoor’s Deva registered a fair opening and continued the same momentum on day 2. Yes, the performance is not up to the mark considering the scale of the film, but the positive thing to talk about is the performance in the overseas market. It’s not huge, but the overseas collection is better among all Bollywood films released in 2025. In fact, very soon, it will overtake the overseas tally of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report!

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the Hindi action thriller was released on January 31. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Shahid Kapoor’s performance is receiving rave reviews from all over. Even the background music by Jake Bejoy and the film’s action sequences have received thumbs up. Among the ticket-buying audience, too, it is faring with favorable word-of-mouth.

Deva opened at 5.78 crores at the Indian box office. On day 2, there was some growth as 6.61 crores came in. So, in the first two days, the film earned 12.39 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 14.62 crores. Overseas, the film has opened to decent numbers and registered the best start for Bollywood in 2025.

The previous best was Sky Force, which opened at a little over 2 crore gross overseas. Deva comfortably crossed it by opening at 3.49 crore gross internationally. In the first 2 days, its tally has gone up to 6.40 crore gross. Sky Force has earned below 10 crores in 9 days, and the Shahid Kapoor starrer will surpass it today or tomorrow.

Combining the overseas gross with the Indian gross, Deva’s worldwide box office collection stands at 21.02 crore gross after 2 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 12.39 crores

India gross- 14.62 crores

Overseas gross- 6.40 crores

Worldwide gross- 21.02 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Fussclass Dabhade Box Office (9 Days): Hemant Dhome’s Directorial Recovers 50% Of Its Reported Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News