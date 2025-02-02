Fussclass Dabhade, starring Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, and Kshitee Jog in key roles, is currently running in its second week and is yet to achieve a good total at the Indian box office. It started its theatrical journey on a fair note, but after that, it failed to show significant growth in the remaining days. Yesterday, it displayed an expected weekend jump, but it wasn’t enough. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of nine days!

After the success of Jhimma 2 (2023), Hemant Dhome returned to the director’s chair with the latest Marathi family drama. It was released theatrically on January 24. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with positive word-of-mouth. Unfortunately, this positivity isn’t helping in fetching healthy numbers.

Fussclass Dabhade raked in 28 lakh on day 1, as per Sacnilk. On day 2, there was a slight growth, as 49 lakh came in. On day 3, there was a jump, as 80 lakh came in. After earning 1.57 crores during the opening weekend, the film fell on its first Monday and earned just 15 lakh. After that, the film remained at steady levels, but the overall collection was on the lower side.

After 15 lakh came in on day 4, Fussclass Dabhade earned 14 lakh on day 5 and day 6 each. On day 7, it earned 15 lakh. So, in the opening week, a total of 2.15 crores was registered on the board. The second week started on a low note as 11 lakh came in on day 8. On the second Saturday, day 9, the film jumped a bit and earned 25 lakh.

So, in the first 9 days, the Hemant Dhome directorial has earned 2.51 crore net at the Indian box office. This is a fair number for a film which is reportedly made at 5 crores. As of now, the film has recovered 50.20% of its cost and while the remaining distance seems less, it won’t be able to recover the complete cost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

