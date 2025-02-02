Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith, is just four days away from arriving on the big screen with Vidaamuyarchi. Last time, he was seen in Thunivu, which was released in 2023. So, after a gap of two years, he’s returning, and the hint of box office rampage could already be seen through the crazy response for day 1 advance booking. With huge anticipation among die-hard Thala fans, the film has unleashed its inner beast in less than 24 hours. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Last time, Ajith had a clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay as Varisu and Thunivu locked horns with each other during the Pongal festive season in 2023. This time, it will be a solo ride for Ajith, so one can only imagine the destruction he will cause at ticket windows. While shows are still getting added with each passing hour, the upcoming action thriller has already started showing houseful boards.

The official advance booking for Vidaamuyarchi started last night, and in no time, it created ripples on online ticket-booking platforms. As of 1:30 pm IST, 74% of shows in Chennai city are almost full for day 1, including houseful boards for several shows. This madness was expected in Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu as the superstar is returning to the big screen after two years.

Across the country, Vidaamuyarchi has sold tickets worth 3.38 crore gross through advance booking for day 1. It comprises a sale of 1.80 lakh+ tickets at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats). As expected, the major business is driven by Tamil Nadu, and so far, the state has registered pre-sales worth 3.08 crore gross for the opening day. Kerala’s 14 lakh follows it.

Among cities, Chennai is on rampage mode by selling tickets worth 1.93 crore gross for day 1 in less than 24 hours. With more shows getting added, the pace will be picked up massively.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi releases on February 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

