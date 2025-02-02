Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force continues to put on an impressive show at the Indian box office. Currently running in its second week, the film managed to dominate over fresh new releases and witnessed a healthy jump on its second Saturday. Now, on the second Sunday, it is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of the actor’s three 100 crore net grossers: Holiday, Housefull 2, and Jolly LLB 2. Keep reading for a detailed day 10 prediction story!

Since Monday, the Bollywood action drama has been working purely on merit and received good audience support. After an impressive opening weekend of almost 100 crores, the film entered the second week on a good note despite the arrival of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva. As word-of-mouth has been favorable, there was a big jump yesterday.

Talking about today’s picture, Sky Force has jumped across all major cinema chains. In PVR-INOX, the film has sold 21,000 tickets for day 10. Cinepolis has registered pre-sales of 7,000. Miraj has sold 1,600 tickets. MovieMax has sold 1,500 tickets. Rajhans has sold 3,000 tickets for the second Sunday, while MovieTime has registered an advance booking of 900 tickets.

Besides the improved bookings from Saturday, Sky Force is all set to enjoy the benefit of over-the-counter ticket sales. This has put the film in a position to score around 8.40-8.50 crores on day 10. Compared to the second Friday’s 4.60 crores, it’s a solid jump of 82-84%. There’s an outside chance of hitting double-digits today, but considering tomorrow is a working day, the film might see a dip in the night occupancy.

Considering the predicted score and including day 9’s estimates of 6.50-7 crores, the Akshay Kumar starrer aims for a score of between 119 crores and 120 crores at the Indian box office by the end of the second weekend. With this, Sky Force is all set to beat Holiday (112.65 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), and Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) today.

