Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown maintains a stronghold at the box office despite facing several other releases. The movie has hit another significant milestone at the box office in North America. It is probably experiencing a favorable boost from its Oscar nominations. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is losing theatres every Friday now, yet it keeps earning winning numbers at the box office. Having a stronghold at the box office might help it with its Oscar wins. The American biographical musical drama is directed by James Mangold, who is best known for making movies like Girl, Interrupted, Knight and Day, The Wolverine, and Logan. He has been nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay and his first nomination for Best Director.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, among the other Oscar nominees, Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown remains the leggiest at the box office in North America despite all competition. The Bob Dylan biopic collected a strong $580K on the 6th Friday despite losing 495 theatres. The musical biography also dropped just 33.3% from last Friday; with that, the movie has hit a $65.1 million cume in the United States.

The report further mentioned that it is projected to collect $2 million to $2.5 million this weekend in the US. Timothee Chalamet’s movie has grossed a spectacular $11.2 million from the international markets. Allied to the $65.1 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $76.32 million cume.

The film’s reported budget is between $50 million and $70 million, so it has successfully recovered that and is now set to make some profits. A Complete Unknown has received a spectacular number of nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. It has eight nominations, including Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet and Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton.

A Complete Unknown by James Mangold was released on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

