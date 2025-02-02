Barry Jenkins directed Mufasa: The Lion King is all set to catch up to its rival, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, this weekend. It performs well despite the arrival of the animated feature Dog Man. The Disney features has once again collected winning numbers on its seventh Friday at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mufasa and Sonic 3 were released in the US theatres on the same day, but the Disney feature was beaten by Jeff Fowler’s film by a significant margin in the debut weekend. The Disney feature is now sprinting towards beating Sonic 3, and it will soon outpace it. The animated feature has become 2024’s 7th highest-grossing film and is leading at the international box office compared to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic 3 has also achieved multiple feats, including being the highest-grossing in the franchise.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals Mufasa: The Lion King collected a solid $1.3 million on the 7th Friday. It still has strong paws at the US box office, dropping just -27.8% from last Friday despite losing 280 theatres. Mufasa has hit a $224.7 million cume in the United States. According to the report, it is eyeing a $5 million to $7 million gross in its 7th weekend.

Now, Deadline’s report, Mufasa will hit the $230 million mark in the United States, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also projected to earn $230.5 million this weekend. Therefore, after seven long weeks, Mufasa: The Lion King will finally catch up to Sonic 3. The Sonic movie is projected to reach $230.5 million cume in the US, and Mufasa will outpace it in the coming week. The report mentions that the Disney feature will occupy the #3 spot in the domestic box office chart this weekend. Unfortunately, Sonic 3 will drop out of the top 5 and is expected to occupy the #6 spot.

Mufasa: The Lion King collected $406.52 million overseas, leading its worldwide cume to $631.26 million. On the other hand, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has collected $448.49 million so far at the worldwide box office.

Mufasa: The Lion King, by Barry Jenkins, was released on December 20, 2024, and is still playing in the theatres.

