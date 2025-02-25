After the blockbuster success of Chhaava, Bollywood buffs will be looking forward to Sikandar. Salman Khan is arriving with on Eid 2025, and the anticipation is sky-high. The advance booking has already commenced in the overseas regions. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Sikandar Release Date

Neither Salman Khan, director AR Murugadoss, nor producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed the release. However, the release date has been listed as March 30, 2025, on the international ticket-booking platforms for advance booking.

There has been a lot of debate around the release date, as March 30 is a Sunday. Previously, Salman Khan released Tiger 3 on a Sunday, and that backfired at the box office. The first weekend boost is much needed until and unless the content is strong enough to pull the audience during the regular working days. It is to be seen whether the risk pays off.

As per rumors, Sikandar makers will also hold special premiere shows in the US on March 29.

Sikandar Box Office Potential

There are high expectations pinned on Salman Khan’s Eid releases. The superstar is collaborating with the ace director AR Murugadoss, the man behind Ghajini (2008), Kaththi (2014) and Sarkar (2018). Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady, and she’s been a lucky charm for blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and Chhaava. The pre-release buzz is at par. All the signs are favorable for Sikandar so far.

Check out 3 big box office records Sikandar will be eyeing overseas:

Sikandar vs Jawan Advance Booking

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan knocked it out of the park with its highest advance booking sales for a Bollywood film in the US. It raked in a whopping $628,729 via pre-sales. A total of 41.5K tickets were sold.

It is now to be seen whether Sikandar will be able to surpass Jawan and set new benchmarks in the USA for Bollywood films.

Sikandar vs Tiger 3

Salman Khan will be competing against his own, Tiger 3, to find a spot among the top 10 overseas Bollywood openers. Sikandar will need to earn a minimum 44.50 crores gross on its day 1 in the international circuit to land at the #10 spot.

At the #1 spot is Jawan (75 crores). It is followed by Pushpa 2 Hindi (72 crores), Stree 2 (64.80 crores), Animal (63.80 crores), and Pathaan (57 crores) in the top 5.

In order to enter the top 5, Salman Khan starrer will have to beat Pathaan, yet another SRK starrer.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan

Salman Khan will be aiming to tie against Shah Rukh Khan in the top 10 worldwide grossers. He only has one feature in the list – Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores). On the other hand, SRK is the only Bollywood actor to have two films in the top 10, Pathaan and Jawan.

