Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s epic historical action film, Chhaava, is a huge success! Despite eleven days of glorious run, it is maintaining an exceptional hold at the ticket windows. The advance booking for day 12 is hinting at yet another jump. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

Ticket sales are soaring high!

Since the start of its journey, Chhaava has been strong enough to battle all odds, including the mid-week blues. On day 12, it sold a whopping 1 lakh+ tickets via advance booking alone, an impressive jump of 18% compared to 85K tickets sold on Monday.

Vicky Kaushal starrer continued its 50K+ streak at PVR INOX, selling 56.2K tickets on Tuesday. The other top national chains include Cinepolis (17.4K), Miraj (9.6K), Moviemax (7.07K), Movietime (3.4K), and Rajhans Cinemas (7.2K).

Tomorrow, Chhaava will witness another big boost due to the partial holiday of Maha Shivratri across the nation. Word-of-mouth is stronger than ever, and cine-goers will flock to theatres to enjoy the first hit of Bollywood in 2025.

Morning Occupancy on the second Tuesday

Despite its second week and a regular working Tuesday, Chhaava has registered a morning occupancy of 12%. This is another good sign for Laxman Utekar‘s directorial. The admissions will improve during the evening and night shows, and it looks like 15 crore+ are confirmed on day 12.

Box Office Collection

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is currently playing in the 300 crore club. It has made earnings of 353.61 crores in 11 days. With no big release until the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (30 March 2025), it is going to be a freeway for this historical biggie! Predictions state that the 500 crore club will be achieved comfortably, but it is to be seen how far the biggie can get from there!

