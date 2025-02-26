Valentine’s Day may be over, but Chhaava is here to stay for a long time. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s February 14, 2025, release is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. A huge day is on the cards as cine-goers are flocking to the theatres on the Shivratri holiday. Scroll below for our predictions and the advance booking updates!

Impressive ticket sales

On day 13, Chhaava has sold 1.27 lakh tickets via advance booking. It has shown an improvement of approximately 27% compared to 1 lakh ticket sales on the second Tuesday. The footfalls are showing growth in most national chains, including PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas.

Around 66.7K tickets have been sold in PVR INOX via pre-sales. In addition, 23.7K footfalls have been registered at Cinepolis. The other top national chains include Miraj Cinemas (12.7K), Moviemax (11.3K), Movietime (5.05K), and Rajhans Cinemas (8.03K).

Morning Occupancy

As mentioned before, today marks a partial holiday due to Mahashivratri. Word-of-mouth is strong. Besides, there are limited options available at the ticket window. Loveyapa, Deva, and Badass Ravikumar are all dwindling at the box office. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is also far from posing any threat to Vicky Kaushal starrer, which is undisputedly the first choice of audience.

And it is visible in the number game. Compared to the morning occupancy of 12% on the previous day, it has registered admissions of 25.23% today. This is an impressive 110% boost.

Day 13 Predictions

Going by the current trends, Chhaava is heading for a 20 crore+ day. It is predicted to earn in the range of 21-23 crores. The box office collections could go higher if there’s an unexpected surge in footfall during the afternoon and evening shows. All in all, another successful day is confirmed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

