The Bollywood industry has always been known for its pathbreaking narratives and evergreen classics. But in the past few years, it has been struggling with an identity crisis. Its growing reliance on remakes has drawn criticism from fans and industry insiders alike. Films like Laxmii and Shehzada, adaptations of South Indian hits, failed to resonate with audiences. While a few remakes (Drishyam 2) have succeeded, the majority, including recent post-pandemic attempts, have faltered critically and commercially.

Amid this backdrop, Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt has emerged as a vocal critic of the remake culture. The sequel to the much-celebrated Stree, Stree 2, injected fresh energy into an industry bogged down by repetitive formulas. At the 7th Indian Screenwriters Conference, the film’s writer Bhatt called for disruption in Bollywood’s approach, discussing the need for original content.

Niren Bhatt says only 2 of the 25 remakes have not been flop in Bollywood post-pandemic

Niren Bhatt’s remarks at the Indian Screenwriters Conference focused on the “remake culture” as emblematic of a deeper systemic failure. “Out of 25 remakes post-pandemic, 23 are flops,” he revealed, highlighting the disconnect between the industry and its audience. For Bhatt, the reliance on existing content reflects a lack of faith in writers and their ability to craft original stories.

This creative stagnation comes at a time when viewers, exposed to diverse global content via OTT platforms, demand fresh and engaging stories. Bhatt argues that writers are uniquely positioned to disrupt this cycle. “The entire system is broken. So, only disruptors will survive, and writers are the biggest disruptors. People who are sticking to their guns, their films aren’t working. It is the best time for disruption.”, he asserted. While established filmmakers often play it safe with tried-and-tested formulas, Bhatt sees opportunity in upheaval.

Bhatt’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe aims to build franchises organically with original and refreshing content. The overwhelming failure of remakes also tells a larger story: audiences cannot be won over by repackaging alone. Niren Bhatt’s first Bollywood movie as a writer was Loveyatri, inspired by the Telugu film Devadasu. However, the writer has since gone on to create original stories that have performed critically and commercially well.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Pradeep Rangwani: The Visionary Producer Redefining Bollywood With Stories That Resonate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News