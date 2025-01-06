Pushpa 2 has set new milestones at the Hindi box office. It is the highest-grossing film in the language in the domestic market. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has now left behind the worldwide collections of Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan. Scroll below for the latest update after 32 days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On the fifth Sunday, Pushpa 2 made earnings of 6 crores net in the Hindi language. It has been facing competition from other releases like Mufasa: The Lion King, Baby John, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release, among others. But it is witnessing a never-seen-before graph at the box office.

The overall box office collection of Pushpa 2 Hindi after 32 days comes to 812.20 crores net.

Overseas Earnings

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer grossed 290 crores+ at the overseas box office. The Hindi belt contributed 115 crores* gross (as per the last update; the latest figures are awaited), which is around 40% of the total earnings.

Worldwide Total

Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total of Pushpa 2 stands at 1073.39 crores* gross after 32 days. It has surpassed the global earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which minted 1069.85 crores gross in its lifetime.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is now the third highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office. It is only behind Dangal (2059.04 crores gross) and Jawan (1163.62 crores gross).

Pushpa 3 is in the works!

After the humungous success of the first two installments, Sukumar and his team have confirmed Pushpa 3. Even before the surprise during the end credits, the makers had confirmed the upcoming installment during the trailer launch.

But fans will have to wait for a few years. Allu Arjun has recently chopped his beard after almost 5 years. Even director Sukumar is on a much-needed break and is in no rush to start working on the next part.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

