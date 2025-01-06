Pushpa 2: The Rule was released worldwide on December 5, 2024. It has completed a month-long run in theatres but refuses to stop. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has now become the highest-grossing South Indian film of all time in Canada. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Canada Box Office Collection

The producers have released the official figures, and Pushpa 2 has minted $4.13 million gross at the Canadian box office so far. It is the highest-grossing South Indian film, going way past the earnings made by Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

It is to be noted that Pushpa 2 is not the highest-grossing Indian film in Canada. It stays behind leading Bollywood biggies like Animal, Pathaan, and others. However, it is the only South film among the top 5 highest Indian grossers.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian grossers at the Canada box office:

Animal: $7.08 million Pathaan: $6.05 million Jawan: $5.27 million Pushpa 2: $4.13 million Jatt & Juliet 3: $4 million

As visible, Allu Arjun starrer is the only South Indian film in the Top 5. However, it will likely conclude its run at the 4th spot, as it is nearing the end of its theatrical run overseas.

Kalki 2898 AD vs Pushpa 2 in Canada

As per multiple reports, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD earned $2.65 million in its lifetime in Canada. Pushpa 2 is already ahead in the race with around 55% higher collections.

North America Collections

At the North American box office, Sukumar‘s directorial has achieved breakeven with collections of $15.04 million. It is the fourth-highest grossing film in the overseas circuit after Baahubali 2 ($22 million), Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million), and RRR ($15.34 million).

