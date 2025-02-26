Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi is close to completing a week at the Indian box office. It is facing stiff competition from Chhaava, which is currently dominating the ticket windows. The romantic comedy has witnessed a slight improvement in collections on Maha Shivratri. Scroll below for the day 6 early trends!

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi was majorly a word-of-mouth-dependent affair. It was predicted to open within the one-crore range. However, expectations were surpassed by a huge margin as it made an opening of 1.75 crores. It has maintained a steady run so far, but there’s been a tiny improvement on day 6.

As per the early trends flowing in, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s film has added around 0.94-0.97 crores more to the kitty on Wednesday. The morning occupancy improved to 5.29% thanks to the Maha Shivratri holiday. The admissions further surged with an afternoon occupancy of 14.67% and around 15.55% during the evening shows.

The 6-day total at the Indian box office will conclude around 8.14-8.17 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Mere Husband Ki Biwi below:

Day 1: 1.75 crores

Day 2: 2.05 crores

Day 3: 1.48 crores

Day 4: 1.02 crores

Day 5: 0.9 crores

Day 6: 0.94-0.97 crores (estimates)

Total: 8.14-8.17 crores

It would be safe to say that the romantic comedy could have registered better footfalls had Chhaava not dominated the ticket windows. Vicky Kaushal starrer is all the cine-goers are talking about due to its exceptional box office collections of 350 crores+.

