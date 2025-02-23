The Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released on February 21, 2025. The family entertainer is enjoying a decent run at the box office. On its second day, the movie also saw a steady jump. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 2

The Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer opened at 1.75 crore at the box office. On its 2nd day, the film saw an impressive jump of over 20%. The film has now garnered around 2.05 crores.

The total India net collection of Mere Husband Ki Biwi comes to 3.80 crores. The Arjun Kapoor starrer is now inching towards 4 crores. It seems like the film is gathering a positive word of mouth from the masses which is also reflecting in the box office performance. The movie has also opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

The coming days are crucial for the film and it will be interesting to see whether it is able to maintain a steady momentum at the box office. Mere Husband Ki Biwi needs to maintain a steady graph at the box office to attain decent numbers. Looking at the good response, it might see an upward trend in the coming days.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, it also stars Harsh Gujral, Dino Morea, Kanwaljit Singh and Anita Raj in the lead roles. The film revolves around a quirky love triangle surrounding a man who is stuck between his ex-wife and his current fiance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

