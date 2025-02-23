Chhaava has now become a box office juggernaut, and no one can really predict how far it will go. It is assumed to enjoy a victory run at the Indian box office until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives in theatres. So, the film has more than a month to mint record-breaking numbers. But before setting new benchmarks, the magnum opus has already become a clean hit, achieving the feat in just nine days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Chhaava makes Bollywood proud!

For Bollywood, the first month of the year wasn’t that good. Yes, there was a 100 crore net grosser like Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, but it failed to emerge as a successful affair due to the heavy costs involved. After a wait of one and a half months, Bollywood has got its first smashing hit of 2025. Not just a hit, but the film is heading for an all-time blockbuster run and might stay at the top among all Indian films for some time.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Chhaava is made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this cost, the magnum opus has already earned a whopping 293.41 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days. If a comparison is made, it has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 163.41 crores so far. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film is enjoying returns of 125.70%.

First official hit of 2025!

As per Koimoi’s parameters, any film with 100% returns is a hit at the Indian box office. So, Chhaava has secured a hit verdict in just 9 days, becoming the first Bollywood film to do so in 2025. Today, it will cross 150% returns domestically, thus securing the super-hit verdict. Not just that, but it’ll also secure the super duper-hit verdict once it crosses 200% returns.

Even for Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is his first hit in the post-pandemic era. His last clean hit was Uri – The Surgical Strike, which was released in 2019.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

