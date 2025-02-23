Words fall short when we describe the popularity of Ne Zha 2. The Chinese feature has left everyone stunned by its achievements and continues to surprise exhibitors worldwide. The film is also achieving favorable results in the US and has now crossed a massive milestone worldwide, becoming the first-ever animation to do that. Keep scrolling for more.

The Ne Zha sequel is a cultural phenomenon and proves language is not a barrier when consuming good content. As the festive season ended in China, the movie experienced less rush at the cinemas, but it still scored great numbers. It became one of the top ten highest-grossing films in Chinese cinema history by the sixth day. It has not only shattered box office records but also signifies a significant milestone for Chinese cinema on the global stage.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected an earth-shattering $71.8 million on its 4th Saturday, once again registering the biggest one in a single market. It collected that over 239K screenings dropped -33.9% from last Saturday. It has registered $16 million in pre-sales for the 4th Sunday and is playing across over 238K screenings, losing 1K from yesterday.

The Ne Zha sequel has raked in $1.82 billion from China alone. The film’s worldwide haul has reached the $1.84 billion mark in just 25 days, and on Sunday, it will hit the $1.9 billion milestone globally, becoming the first animated feature to achieve this mark ever. It is also the first animated feature to cross the $1.8 billion haul globally.

As reported earlier, Ne Zha 2 has surpassed the US hauls of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission and One Piece Film: Red to become the 13th highest-grossing non-English animation of all time there. The film has crossed the $12.8 million mark in 8 days under limited release. The exhibitors, impressed by the film’s performance, have increased the number of theatres from 660 to 800.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

