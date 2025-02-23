Ne Zha 2’s magic is expanding in North America as it gets a significant increase in the number of theatres. It has surpassed My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission and One Piece Film: Red’s US runs to achieve a remarkable feat. The film is also aiming to earn winning numbers in the region, and viewers are hopping on the trend to watch the animated feature, adding a considerable amount to its record-breaking global collection. Scroll below for the deets.

One Piece Film: Red is a Japanese anime movie by Gorō Taniguchi, produced by Toei Animation. It is the fifteenth feature film of the One Piece film series, released in 2022. It is reportedly the highest-grossing One Piece film in the franchise and the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

In North America, One Piece Film: Red opened to $9.3 million and collected $12.77 million in its entire US run. On the other hand, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission collected $12.3 million. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 has received an expansion of theatres from 660 to 800. It collected a solid $850K on the second Friday, hitting the $12.8 million cume in North America in just eight days.

The Ne Zha sequel surpassed My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission and One Piece Film: Red to become the 13th highest-grossing non-English animation of all time in the United States. The latest release aims for a $3 million to $3.5 million second three-day weekend in North America while experiencing a drop of 58% to 51%.

More about the film

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster surpassed Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated feature and is on track to become the first animated feature to cross the $2 billion mark. Following its domestic success, Ne Zha 2 expanded to international markets, premiering in Australia and New Zealand on February 13, 2025, and in the United States and Canada on February 14, 2025. The film is scheduled to debut in Singapore on March 6, 2025, and in Malaysia on March 13, 2025.

While there is no official announcement regarding its digital or streaming release, industry speculation suggests it may become available on digital platforms by fall 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Nosferatu North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Run As Focus’ 4th Highest-Grossing Film Domestically

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News