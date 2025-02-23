Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, is unstoppable. After a fantastic opening week, the film continues its record-breaking spree, beating all projections. On day 10, it now aims for the historical score, registering the biggest second Sunday for a Bollywood film at the Indian box office. But is it really achievable? Can film score its first 50 crore net day? Let’s discuss it in detail by looking at the advance booking and prediction report!

Impressive advances for the second Sunday

For day 10, the Laxman Utekar directorial closed its advance booking by selling 1.99 lakh tickets in PVRInox, a solid jump from yesterday’s 1.85 lakh tickets. In Cinepolis, it sold 57.6K tickets in advance, compared to yesterday’s 53.8 K. So, in national cinema chains (PVRInox and Cinepolis) alone, the film has sold 2.56 lakh tickets, which is highly impressive. For day 9, it was 2.38 lakh tickets.

Regarding other important chains, Miraj sold 32.7K tickets in advance for the second Sunday, compared to 26.6K tickets yesterday. Moviemax sold 30.9K tickets in advance, compared to yesterday’s 26.1K. For day 9, MovieTime and Rajhans Cinemas sold 11.4K and 11.2K tickets, respectively. For today, they sold 14.1K and 12.9K tickets, respectively, at the Indian box office.

Chhaava day 10 prediction

Going by the simple logic, since the advance booking in major cinema chains is higher than the second Saturday, the collection should also be higher than yesterday. However, before making any guesses, one needs to consider that today is Sunday. Even though strong walk-ins are expected, the night shows will make a big difference.

Yesterday, night shows went above 70% in occupancy throughout the country. Today, there will be a dip in night shows as tomorrow is a working day. Also, one can’t deny the impact of the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan ODI match.

Even though the buzz is high for Chhaava on the ground level, the dedicated audience of the India versus Pakistan match of the ICC Champions Trophy will dent the collection. The match is expected to cause a 6-7 crore loss at the Indian box office.

Still, Chaava will hit it out of the park by aiming for a score of 43-45 crore net at the Indian box office on day 10. With this, it has a strong chance of registering the biggest second Sunday for Bollywood by beating Stree 2’s 40.75 crores, but 50 crores look out of reach.

