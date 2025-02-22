Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is unstoppable and has now set a big target at the worldwide box office. Recently, it entered the 300 crore club (gross collection), and now, it has become the highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal, surpassing Uri – The Surgical Strike. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Continues to run riot in India!

Yesterday, the Bollywood magnum opus entered the second week and in the absence of big releases, it displayed complete dominance at ticket windows. On the second Friday, it smashed a solid 24.03 crores at the Indian box office after scoring 21.06 crores on Thursday.

Overall, Chhaava earned a staggering 249.31 crore net in India. Including taxes, it equals 294.18 crore gross. With such numbers, it became Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film in India, surpassing Uri – The Surgical Strike’s 244.06 crore net.

Chhaava at the worldwide box office

Besides India, Chhaava is also doing fantastic business in the overseas market. Even on the second Friday, it minted solid numbers, pushing the overall tally to an estimated 55.83 crore gross. Combining the overseas and Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 350.01 crore gross after 8 days.

With such a run, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has become the first Indian film to hit the 350 crore milestone globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 249.31 crores

India gross- 294.18 crores

Overseas gross- 55.83 crores

Worldwide gross- 350.01 crores

Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal’s biggest film ever!

With 350 crore gross in the kitty, Chhaava has now become the highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal. It surpassed the global collection of Uri – The Surgical Strike (335.99 crore gross).

Besides Uri, it also surpassed seven other Hindi films on the list of top Hindi grossers globally. It surpassed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (348.89 crores), RRR (Hindi- 342.12 crores), Bang Bang (340 crores), Drishyam 2 (339.89 crores), The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores), Bharat (323.03 crores), and Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

