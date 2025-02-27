Ne Zha 2 has done it and beaten Spider-Man: No Way Home’s global haul with its extraordinary performance. The Chinese juggernaut does not fail to surprise us even after twenty-nine days of its release. It is making the distributors rethink their strategies of focusing more on the home market. The Ne Zha sequel has grossed the lion’s share of collections from the China market only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is expected to make history by crossing the $2 billion mark as the first animation to accomplish that. The animated feature has also made history with its current earnings. Animations do have an extra edge as they attract kids; however, in this case, the numbers have baffled everyone. The Ne Zha sequel has shown everyone that it is possible to become a blockbuster without depending on collections from international regions.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected $7.4 million over 201K screenings on Wednesday. It is the first film to collect that amount on a fifth Wednesday in a single market ever. The animated feature dropped 63.2% from last Wednesday, collecting $1.9 billion in China alone. It has collected this amount in just 29 days.

The Ne Zha sequel has collected another $1.5 million in pre-sales for today, its fifth Thursday, and it will once again earn record fifth-week numbers. Globally, the film has collected $1.93 billion so far, including $15.35 million in the United States. Therefore, the movie has officially surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.9 billion global haul to become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Ne Zha 2, at this pace, will cross the $2 billion mark without a shred of doubt, but will it be able to break into the all-time top 3 list and take one of the movies’ spots? We will have to wait and watch.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Become The First Animation To Hit The $2B Mark Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News