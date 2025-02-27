Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is roaring loudly at the Indian box office. It is only in its second week but will enter the 400 crore club today. But there’s been a huge drop in advance booking after the Maha Shivratri holiday. Is the historical action drama going to fall below 15 crores today? Scroll below for a detailed box office prediction for day 14.

Laxman Utekar’s directorial will conclude its second week today. In only six days, it has surpassed the Week 2 total of Indian biggies like Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Stree 2. The run has been exceptional so far, with the box office collections maintaining a streak of 19 crore+ every single day.

50% drop in ticket sales

As per the latest advance booking update, Chhaava has sold 63.05K tickets for day 14. There has been a significant drop of around 15% compared to 1.27 lakh tickets sold on the Maha Shivratri holiday. PVR INOX alone has witnessed a 49% drop as ticket sales fell from 66.7K yesterday to 33.6K today.

Other national chains are also experiencing a downward trend. At Cinepolis, 11.8K tickets were sold today. This is followed by ticket sales at Miraj Cinemas (5.05K), Moviemax (4.1K), Rajhans Cinemas (6.4K) and MovieTime (2.1K).

Morning Occupancy on day 13

As per Sacnilk, Chhaava has registered a morning occupancy of 10.56% today. This is even lower than the 12% admissions witnessed on the second Tuesday.

But there’s not much to worry about. To begin with, Vicky Kaushal’s film has already attained the super-hit verdict. Besides, the third weekend magic will begin tomorrow and it will compensate very well in the next three days.

To fall below 15 crores?

In advance booking alone, Chhaava has sold much fewer tickets than 1 lac sold a day before the Maha Shivratri holiday. Given the current trend, there is a possibility that the box office collections may land somewhere between the 14-15 crore range. But if there’s a significant jump during the evening shows, there is a possibility that the Valentine’s Day release may get near the 17 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

