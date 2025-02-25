Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal, and Akshaye Khanna are the talk of the town because of their recent box office hit, Chhaava. The historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar refuses to slow down. It has scored one of the highest second-Tuesday collections in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 12 early trends!

Tremendous hold!

As per the early trends, Chhaava has made box office collections in the range of 17.25-17.75 crores on day 12. It has witnessed a 10-7% drop compared to 19.10 crores earned yesterday. It is commendable how the Vicky Kaushal starrer is holding its fort. The film is in its second week but is bringing better collections that most biggies fail to garner even in their opening week.

The 12-day total of Chhaava will conclude around 270.86-271.36 crores in India. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Weekend 2: 109.23 crores

Day 11: 19.10 crores

Day 12: 17.25-17.75 crores (estimates)

Tomorrow will mark another huge day due to the Maha Shivratri across the nation. The advance booking collections are already soaring high, and Chhaava is sure to make the most of the holiday!

Records second-highest second Tuesday!

Rashmika Mandanna couldn’t beat her own, Pushpa 2, but managed to score the second-highest second Tuesday collection in Bollywood. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 19.50 crores Chhaava: 17.25-17.75 crores (estimates) Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 15.75 crores Jawan: 14.80 crores Animal: 12.37 crores

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release has pushed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (12.10 crores) out of the top 5.

To cross 500 crores in its lifetime?

Chhaava will enter the 400 crore club tomorrow. It has a freeway and will be minting moolah until the arrival of Sikandar on March 30, 2025. There’s more than a month to go. It will easily enter the 500 crore club. It will be exciting to witness how far it goes from there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office: It’s Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan – 3 Records Eid 2025 Release Will Be Eyeing As Advance Bookings Commence Overseas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News