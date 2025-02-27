Crazxy Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sohum Shah, Unnathi Surana

Director: Girish Kohli

What’s Good: Breakneck thriller sometimes verging on the unbelievable

What’s Bad: Same thing: sometimes verging on the unbelievable!

Loo Break: It’s less than 94 minutes—most films have intervals around that span. So, hold on!

Watch or Not?: A must for Sohum Shah fans, and quite a refreshing ‘whodunnit’ for all, except that the ‘crime’ here is not a murder! No more spoilers, please.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 94 Minutes

User Rating:

A doctor with Rs. 5 crore in his car boot must deliver this money to a person who will save his life in a way. But then comes a dilemma: while on the way, the exact amount is demanded by the kidnapper of his daughter.

Crazxy Movie Review: Script Analysis

We are in Gurugram. A surgeon named Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (Sohum Shah) accidentally caused the death of an appendicitis patient. He has been threatened with a court case that he is sure to lose and prefers an out-of-court settlement where he has to pay the bereaved family a sum of Rs. 5 crore! He arranges the money and leaves for his destination with the bag in his car’s boot.

En route, however, he is badgered by multiple calls: his colleague, who wants to make sure the money reaches on time (but why??); his current flame, nicknamed ‘Jaan’ (as seen in the mobile ID); and above all, a familiar voice he cannot immediately place, who tells him that he has kidnapped his daughter Vedika and wants the exact sum of Rs. 5 crores as ransom.

And thereby hangs a tale. Doctor-saab did not want a child who has Down’s Syndrome, a congenital condition that can make his offspring be, as he puts it, a “liability” in many ways, and he splits from his wife when she insists on having the baby. When the young one, Vedika (Unnathi Surana), is born, he largely ignores her and even makes uncharitable comments about her that she overhears.

And now begins Dr. Abhimanyu’s series of misadventures as he veers between his need to pay the money (so that he can save his career) and his ex-wife’s pleas on the phone to save their daughter at any cost. The kidnapper even sends a video of Vedica lying in her own vomit, even as his ex-spouse informs the police. But he does not confide anything to the cops when they call him up to know the spot where he will meet the kidnapper.

Meanwhile, even as he races, first towards his original destination and then where the kidnapper has called him, he identifies the voice. He is also informed that this man is a psychopath. His lawyer assures him that he will land in jail without the payout. And other interesting things happen, including (the least of all contretemps) a flat tire!

It’s a race against time and destiny. Where will it all end, and how? The script is razor-sharp in its pace, though we have to turn Nelson’s Eye to some of the implausibility shown, including how the doctor takes tortuous paths instead of the GPS-advised main roads that will make him reach his destination faster. An interesting sidelight is a doctor directing a life-saving surgery through video while changing his tire, but will such a contingency be possible in real life?

Crazxy Movie Review: Star Performance

Sohum Shah is the initially cocksure, then confused, and finally angry and bewildered doctor, gradually becoming bedraggled in his looks as he battles multiple (and simultaneous) odds that tax him mentally and physically. He plays Dr. Abhimanyu to perfection—sincere to his profession, callous in some ways as a human being, an errant father and husband, and finally, a man cornered from all ends.

The only other actor in the movie is Unnathi Surana as his daughter, who naturally comes in at the end as she reunites with a penitent father and a young doctor seen on Dr. Abhimanyu’s iPad, who is an unknown actor.

That is because every other role is played by only voices on Dr. Abhimanyu’s phone: Nimisha Sajayan plays his ex-wife, Shilpa Shukla plays his ‘Jaan,’ Tinnu Anand plays the kidnapper, and Piyush Mishra plays his senior colleague. Apart from that, we have his lawyer and sundry non-featured roles, all played by only voices.

Crazxy Movie Review: Direction, Music

Crazxy is a unique cinematic experience proffered to us by writer-director Girish Kohli, who was one of the writers of Kesari. Kohli directs with the audience on tenterhooks most of the time, though in the last 20 minutes or so, things become pretty template-driven. The shot-takings are a shade of gimmicky but necessary for such a craz(x)y thriller. The icing on this thriller cake is the social message about such specially-abled children and their unique positive attributes.

The background score by Jesper Kyd is interesting, even if it is a shade loud on many occasions. There is an assortment of original and re-used songs, and the latter (Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s ‘Abhimanyu’ from Inquilaab and Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Goli Maar Bheje Mein’ from Satya) make some impact in their re-created forms.

Crazxy Movie Review: The Last Word

Regardless of its commercial status, the film is a must-watch and comes in the category of movies as unique as Pushpak and A Wednesday! For me, it ranks much above Sohum’s Tumbbad.

Four stars!

Crazxy Trailer

Crazxy will be released on 28th February 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Crazxy.

Must Read: Superboys Of Malegaon Movie Review: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh & Shashank Arora Starrer Will Tug At The Heartstrings Of Every Cinephile; Reema Kagti Take A Bow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News