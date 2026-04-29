With Tumbbad, Sohum Shah created a distinct space for folklore horror in Indian cinema, and the film has only grown in popularity over the years. The makers planned to take that world forward and announced Tumbbad 2, expanding its story and scale while staying rooted in the tone that made the original stand out.

Tumbbad 2 Release Date Announced

The makers of Tumbbad 2 have finally announced its release date after a few teases, including motion posters and subtle updates. The sequel to the folklore fantasy horror film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 3, 2027. Announcing the release date, the makers dropped a new poster that hints at “Pralay Aayega.” The line has already caught attention, hinting that the sequel could take things to a much darker and bigger level than before.

This follows the strong response to Tumbbad’s re-release in 2024, which brought the film back into the spotlight and registered a solid box office run. With interest building again, the makers seem to be setting the stage for something intense this time around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Sohum Shah On Expanding The World Of Tumbbad

Talking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said, “Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It’s something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds.”

Tumbbad 2 is being directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar.

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