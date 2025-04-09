There’s just one day to go before the release of Alappuzha Gymkhana! As part of the promotions, the film’s team, including Naslen and Lukman Avaran, met up with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan yesterday. A 37-second clip from their interaction has been shared on social media.

The video kicks off with Sivakarthikeyan and the Alappuzha Gymkhana team standing in a line, posing for the cameras. Then we get to see separate shots of Naslen and Sivakarthikeyan arriving at the venue in different cars and stepping out.

Later in the video, there’s a sweet moment where Sivakarthikeyan is seen watching some footage from Alappuzha Gymkhana, showing genuine interest. It all wraps up with a cheerful group photo.

About Alappuzha Gymkhana

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a young adult sports drama with elements of comedy. The film is directed by Khalid Rahman, known for his previous works like Thallumaala, Unda, Love, and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

The script of Alappuzha Gymkhana is a collaborative effort between director Khalid Rahman, Sreeni Saseendran, and Ratheesh Ravi. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography is handled by Jimshi Khalid, and editing is done by Nishadh Yusuf.

The film is produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery. The cast includes Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Noila Francy, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Ganapathi, Kottayam Nazeer, Baby Jean, and Shon Joy.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Step In As Host After Nagarjuna Akkineni? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News