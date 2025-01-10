Sivakarthikeyan is riding high on the success of his latest blockbuster film, Amaran. The film grossed an estimated ₹335 crore worldwide.

SK, who is currently busy shooting for Sudha Kongara and #SK25, was seen in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter hosted by Anupama Chopra.

In this interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he addressed the buzz surrounding his Bollywood debut in a film alongside Aamir Khan.

Sivakarthikeyan said, “I’ve met Aamir Khan, sir, a few times, and he told me that whenever I decide to do a Hindi film, it will be under his production banner. He also told me, if you have any script, bring it.”

He said, “I initially heard a script for my Hindi film debut, but it never materialized.” Interestingly, Aamir Khan is roped in for a cameo role in the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie directed by Lokesh Kangaraj.

Rumours were that not just Aamir but even SK would be a part of the film, to which he replied that he had just visited the shooting spot of the film casually and would not be a part of it.

In the same interview, he also addressed his working experience with Sudha Kongara despite the allegations that they had a spat over a certain look for the role.

Dismissing the allegations, Sivakarthikeyan said, “Sudha ma’am is very meticulous. She prepares everything, so we don’t have to ask questions.”

The star was seen in a cameo appearance in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer G.O.A.T., for which he was showered with love, as in the scene Vijay is handing over the gun to SK with a metaphoric dialogue, “Thuppakiya Pidinga Siva,” which people described as a ‘passing the baton’ moment.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next film will be SK23, directed by AR Murugadoss. It is anticipated to be an action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles.

He is currently shooting for SK25, which Sudha Kongara wrote and directed. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela.

