When Aamir Khan first worked with director Indra Kumar on the 1990 blockbuster Dil, it marked a key moment in his career. The film became a major success, cementing Aamir’s place in Bollywood’s top tier of stars. However, many don’t know that during the making of Dil, Aamir found himself at odds with Kumar over one particular scene, leaving him genuinely surprised by the director’s unconventional creative choices.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail and perfectionism, Aamir initially had doubts about a pivotal moment in the film involving an unexpected twist. Despite this, the scene, which initially seemed controversial, ultimately became one of the most iconic parts of the film.

Indra Kumar reveals the only time he and Aamir Khan disagreed Dil

During the filming of Dil, Aamir Khan was particularly cautious about the film’s scenes and their impact on the audience. One specific moment left him questioning the director’s judgment. This scene involves Aamir’s character breaking a stool in an emotional outburst, and shortly after, he goes on to marry Madhuri Dixit’s character in a bizarre turn of events.

Aamir was so taken aback by the concept that he reportedly told Indra Kumar, “Indu tu paagal hogaya hai, stool tod ke koi shaadi karta hai?” This translates to, “Indu, you’ve lost your mind. Who gets married after breaking a stool?” as Indra Kumar revealed to Siddharth Kannan. “This was the only time that we disagreed. We kept discussing the scene from 9 am to 1 pm,” Indra Kumar continued. In the end, although unsure, Aamir agreed to proceed with the scene, trusting the director’s vision. As the film was released and became a massive hit, this scene became one of the most iconic and widely appreciated moments.

Indra Kumar and Khan also worked together in Mann (1999), the final product of which was not very convincing for Aamir. Nonetheless, the movie was released and did not perform well at the box office. Speaking of this, Indra said, “I thought Mann would work, but I was wrong. That’s how it is.”

